PADUCAH — Paducah businessman George Bray ended election night with a clear lead in the polls and will be Paducah's next mayor.
With all precincts reporting, Bray received 6,250 votes. City Commission Member Richard Abraham received 3,761 votes, and write in candidate Dujuan Thomas received 319 votes.
Bray and his family spent the evening huddled around the television and enjoying food. The gathering at Bray's home was small due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The preliminary results favoring Bray were steady throughout the night, and once the lead was to wide for his most competitive opponent, Richard Abraham, to overcome, the family celebrated.
"I feel fantastic. I mean, I'm elated. I'm excited," said Bray. "I have all types of different emotions."
Bray had a clear message for his first day in office.
"I'm going to be getting to know the people in city hall," he said. "The department heads and I'll be focusing on the finance department."
Bray campaigned on the message of running the city of Pauducah like a business and focusing on fiscal responsibility. Bray is vice president of the International Federation of Pharmaceuticals Wholesalers. He's also the board chair of Barkley Regional Airport.
"I want to take a look at the budget and begin to familiarize myself with those numbers," he said.
He applauded current Mayor Brandi Harless, who lost her bid for election in the primary, for her tenure as mayor.
"I want to commend Mayor Harless," he said. "She changed her life four years ago to lead the city, and now I know just how challenging that is."
He also applauded Abraham for running a vigorous and clean race.
Bray's eyes are now set on south 5th street in downtown Paducah where city hall sits.