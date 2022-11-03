MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Caring Needline is holding a Giving Bowls fundraiser Saturday.
Organizers say the event will benefit the Marshall County Snack Pack Program and the needline.
The hand-painted bowls are $15 apiece.
An event listing online says the event will also include food and a silent auction.
The Giving Bowls event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 5 at the Lakeland Event Center at 4900 U.S. 62 in Calvert City.
For updates about the event, visit the needline's Facebook page.