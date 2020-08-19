MELBER, KY -- A local doctor remains on supplemental oxygen, but continues to improve from home after battling COVID-19 for weeks at the hospital.
Dr. Jeff Clarke is a pulmonologist with Baptist Health Medical Group. He had tested negative for COVID-19 on June 26 after a potential exposure at the hospital.
The next day, on June 27, Clarke attended a family member's outdoor wedding in Owensboro and practiced social distancing while there. But an asymptomatic man who unknowingly had COVID-19 sat next to Clarke, infecting him and about a dozen people at the wedding, Clarke said.
Clarke said among the people infected was his 4-month-old grandson, who ended up with only mild symptoms. The others who were infected did not have to be hospitalized either.
But it was a different story for Clarke. He said just a few days later, on July 1, he developed a fever of 101.2 degrees. Because Clarke had to see patients the next day, he needed to know immediately whether he had COVID-19. So he received a rapid test, and learned he was positive later that night.
Clarke then isolated himself at his home in Paducah. Clarke said it was difficult to get his temperature down. But he had no breathing issues until July 11, when he learned through his portable monitor that the oxygen saturation in his blood dropped. Being a pulmonologist, Clarke knew that was a sign his lung function was deteriorating. Clarke said he had shortness of breath just getting up and going to the shower.
"Literally, this went from no respiratory symptoms to severe in less than 24 hours," said Clarke.
That same day, Clarke went to the emergency room at Baptist Health Paducah. But while staying at the ICU over the weekend, his viral pneumonia worsened. On July 13th, he was intubated, and stayed on a ventilator until July 20.
"Talking to some of my nurse practitioners, a few days there, it was really pretty bad," said Clarke. "But I told them, 'God still has plans for me and I think he listened to all these prayers'."
Clarke was told that while he was on the ventilator, he was able to communicate with the nurses and waved to his wife, Annette. But Clarke said he does not have any memory of his time on the ventilator.
Still, he had faith he was in good hands.
"I was scared about the implications but I was very confident with the care," said Clarke.
After Clarke got off the ventilator, he performed physical and occupational therapy exercises daily to regain his strength.
"I literally could barely hold onto a popsicle. That's how weak I was," Clarke recalled.
Clarke stayed in the ICU until July 24 before he was discharged from Baptist Health Paducah on July 30. His colleagues and fellow health care workers clapped and cheered him on as he was wheeled out of the hospital.
"It just brought tears to my eyes," Clarke said of the support he received.
"I just couldn't believe it and it was just - still, I think about it. It still kind of breaks me up and it was - it really was something to see that. I feel like I'm part of the family."
Clarke said he can't thank the staff at Baptist Health enough for their care and prayers, and for continuing to check on him. He also thanks his patients for sending him cards and get-well messages.
Clarke said he still relies on supplemental oxygen while recovering at home.
"I have it on pretty much continuously here. I have a portable device if we do get out," said Clarke. "Literally, if i got up from here, walked into the kitchen, I'd be panting. I'd be short of breath."
But, his oxygen saturation in his blood has improved since he was in the hospital. Clarke said his strength and appetite have also gotten better.
Clarke expects it will take several months to fully recover from viral pneumonia brought on by COVID-19. While at home, he is continuing his medical education online. He hopes to eventually return to work.
Meanwhile, Clarke is stressing the importance of social distancing and wearing masks.
"I know people get kind of concerned about wearing a mask. It's uncomfortable. But it's a small thing to do," said Clarke.
"You got to realize it's not so much for your benefit. It's for your fellow man and woman's benefit to try to prevent it. So people have to look at - don't look at just yourself. Look at the other person. And the way I tell it is, if you're somewhere where you don't know someone and don't know their background, you have to assume they could have it."
While Clarke's recovery continues, he looks forward to eventually spending time with his family.
"I was more worried about (my wife) Annette and also my kids and stepkids and grandkids, what's going to happen to them," said Clarke.
"So that was my main fear. I just feel so relieved now that I'm still around and can do stuff with them and see them again."