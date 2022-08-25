DRESDEN, TN — When people are down on their luck, there's a helping hand at the ready. That's something we saw — and continue to see — as recovery efforts continue after the December tornado outbreak.
One Dresden woman received a surprise of a lifetime after she lost her home in the December storm: a brand new house built by the faith-based crisis response group God's Pit Crew.
Cathy Gallimore has lost a lot in her life, but she said she's beyond grateful for this gift. Receiving her new home was a bittersweet moment for her.
"You've got to look at the positive in life," said Gallimore. "My life, yes I've been through a lot. It's tough. But there's somebody across the street or down the road that's going through more than what I'm going through or as much as I'm going through. You've just got to be kind to people."
Because of everything she's gone through, Gallimore could easily have been brought down by the negativity.
Her husband died in July of last year, and her dad died in November. Then, her 24-year-old son passed in January. A few years back, she lost her other son, too. Not only that, but she lost her job because of COVID-19, and she lost her home to a tornado.
Now, she's taking care of her sister, who has stage four terminal bone cancer, and her mom, who has dementia.
Moved by her story, God's Pit Crew built the home for Gallimore.
"Just running up against so much difficulty, but just continue to have a great attitude and just keep pushing forward, and so we just felt like she needed a break. We felt like we could give it to her," God's Pit Crew President Randy Johnson said.
It’s a break Gallimore needed. She would have been homeless without it.
Now, not only does she have a roof over her head, but there are ways God's Pit Crew made her feel like she was at home.
"It was so much more than I expected, so much more than I felt like I deserved," said Gallimore. "I just felt so blessed, so blessed."
Gallimore said she's excited to use her new home for holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas, and building memories, like baking cookies with the grandkids and staying up at night and watching old movies or cartoons.
The president of God's Pit Crew told us with the cost of building, appliances and feeding volunteers three meals a day, the house cost $200,000 to build.