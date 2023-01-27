He drives a silver 2016 Chevrolet Impala. The front license plate says "McCully's" in orange writing, the rear license plate reads: 108ZRK. The rear trunk has an outline of the state of Kentucky with the word "McCully's" written inside of it.
UNION COUNTY, KY — The Union County Emergency Management has issued a Golden Alert for a 76-year-old man who has dementia.
Emergency management tells Local 6 James "Jim" Nicholson was last seen at his home on Shiloh Road in Morganfield, Kentucky, Thursday night between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., but he has ties to the Benton area.
The agency says Nicholson is possibly wearing a brown Carhart jacket and a brown sock cap.
He drives a silver 2016 Chevrolet Impala. The front license plate says "McCully's" in orange writing, the rear license plate reads: 108ZRK. The rear trunk has an outline of the state of Kentucky with the word "McCully's" written inside of it.
If you see him or his vehicle, Union County Emergency Management asks you to call 911 or your local authorities.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West-southwest winds gusting to 40 mph.
* WHERE...Roughly along and east of a line from Malden to Jackson
in southeast Missouri and from Cobden to Carmi in Illinois,
including Marion, Harrisburg, and McLeansboro. All of western
Kentucky and southwest Indiana.
* WHEN...From late this morning through late afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A wind advisory is issued when sustained winds are expected to
reach 30 mph or greater for longer than one hour...or wind gusts
are expected to reach 40 mph for any duration.
