MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY— Good Samaritans rescued two children from the wreckage of a multi-vehicle car crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-24 in McCracken County.
The McCracken County Sheriff's department said in a release, 42-year-old Dennis Omaywa, of Minnesota, was driving a tractor-trailer in the Eastbound lane Sunday morning. A car in front of Omaywa began to hydroplane and lost control. Omaywa was then forced to stop abruptly to avoid hitting the car.
A Dodge passenger car behind Omaywa, also unable to stop, then ran into Omaywa's tractor-trailer.The crash caused the car to become partially lodged under the tractor-trailer.
The sheriff's department said 28-year old Carson Godfrey, of Metropolis, was driving the Dodge car with 26-year-old Kalli Chapman, 1-year-old Jackson Chapman and 3-year-old Emery Chapman.
People on the interstate stopped to help remove the children from the car before emergency personnel arrived. The sheriff's department said the children were not injured.
Godfrey and Kalli Champan were removed from the car with mechanical tools. Godfrey and Chapman were both taken to the hospital for their injuries. Champan was taken to an out of state hospital shortly after.
The accident caused the Eastbound lanes to shutdown for about 2 hours.
Omaywa, and the car that hydroplaned in front of him, were not injured.