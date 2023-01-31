PADUCAH — On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear awarded $4.1 million from the Cleaner Water Program to the Paducah-McCracken County area.
The $4.1 million will help the Paducah-McCracken County Joint Sewer Agency and Paducah Water start eight new projects over the next two years.
The projects aim to update and transform aging infrastructure and prevent future water crises.
The Paducah McCracken County Joint Sewer Agency (JSA) is getting the chance to begin five projects: $947,000 to rehabilitate existing sewer main in fiscal 2024, $946,827 to rehabilitate existing sewer main in fiscal year 2025, $225,000 to upgrade the JSA's facility plan, $177,500 for manhole repairs in the JSA system 2023 and $177,500 for manhole repairs in the JSA system in 2024.
Local 6 spoke with JSA Executive Director John Hodges. He said he was most excited about being able to use the money to keep rates as low as possible for customers.
"In the sanitary world, we are always going to have high-dollar work that the state and feds want us to do. However, by not having to spend this cash, we can apply that to these larger projects, reducing our debt and keeping our rates low," Hodges said.
Paducah Water is getting $1.6 million to begin three projects: $1 million to make improvements to the water treatment facility, $575,000 to improve two water storage tanks and $60,000 to help with the incorporation of the former West McCracken Water District's infrastructure into Paducah Water's hydraulic model.
Local 6 also spoke with Paducah Water General Manager Jason Petersen. With the money awarded Friday, he said Paducah Water can expand what it does with its normal investment plan.
"It is going to allow us to accelerate another set of projects in parallel with that annual reinvestment," said Petersen.
Petersen and Hodges each said they are looking to improve infrastructure and keep the people from worrying about the safety of their water.