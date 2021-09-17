PADUCAH — The federal moratorium on evictions is no longer in place, but help remains available for Kentuckians who need assistance paying their rent and utility bills, and for landlords. Gov. Andy Beshear says the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund still has $152 million available as of Thursday afternoon.
Since March, the state has paid more than $51 million in rent and utility relief to help keep people in their homes.
The application process starts with applying online. Tenants are advised to talk with their landlords to see if they can stay while the application is being processed. Another option is to call their local legal aid office. There is an office in Paducah. It's also important for renters to go to their eviction hearing, and ask the judge for extra time while their assistance is processed.
Beshear says these evictions are avoidable.
"This means you, the business person, will actually get paid in a situation where you otherwise wouldn't. Your tenant can stay healthy in their home. We encourage them. There's $152 million still available. $152 million for rent and utilities," Beshear says.
Catherine Fuller is the managing attorney at the Paducah office of Kentucky Legal Aid. She says their client base has expanded since the beginning of the pandemic, and she encourages people to ask for help if they need it.
The governor also had that advice for those going through the eviction process, saying "If you're served with an eviction notice, attend your eviction hearing. It's important to show up and to plead your case. Ask your judge for additional time, so you can apply for this program. Contact your local legal aid for help."
The relief fund can not only be used to pay off what a tenant owes from bills that are past due, but it can also help going forward. The fund is open until September of next year or until the money runs out. The relief fund is for tenants, landlords and utility companies.
To contact Kentucky Legal Aid in Paducah, call 270-442-5518 or toll free at 800-467-2218. For more information on Kentucky Legal Aid, visit klaid.org.