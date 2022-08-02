MAYFIELD, KY — Rebuilding Mayfield nearly eight months after a deadly tornado destroyed hundreds of homes and lives: That was the topic of an address Gov. Andy Beshear gave at a Mayfield Rotary Club meeting Monday afternoon.
Beshear says with the millions that have rolled into Mayfield through state agencies and private donations, they've been able to build homes, get others into emergency housing and even pay for funerals.
Much of the debris is also gone, yet with so many buildings boarded up and others still in shambles, Beshear says he knows there's work left to do.
"I remember first light, standing outside of the candle factory when what should've been on the roof was on the ground," Beshear says as he addressed a packed house at the Rotary Club.
He reflected on the promise he made to rebuild every home and life in Mayfield.
"You are back on your feet, and we are moving forward," says Beshear.
While they may be back on their feet, they’re a long way from a return to normal. Most buildings, like the county courthouse, are still in ruins, and the police station and churches are boarded up. Yet when it comes to helping families, Beshear says they've come a long way.
"Based on our estimates thus far, federal, state and Red Cross disaster assistance over the last seven months, we've seen $193.4 million come in for areas hit by tornadoes," says Beshear.
He says they've shipped out debris, put thousands into emergency housing, hundreds into homes and announced new jobs.
"We look at that that Team Kentucky Western Relief Fund. It is a fully transparent fund where zero dollars have been taken for administrative fees and every dollar we pledge will come to the community," says Beshear.
He says through multiple funds handled by the state, long-term recovery groups and other organizations, progress is a promise.
"We have homes that are fully constructed, and most families that I talk to believe that they will be under a roof by Christmas," says Beshear.
With so many outlets, Local 6 asked the governor how the public can be sure the millions of dollars in aid falls into the right hands.
"All of those dollars are transparent," says Beshear. "We can show where every single one has gone, and they've gone directly to families, they've gone to pay funerals, they've gone to rebuild, they've gone to pay for the hotels and motels people have had to stay in."
Beshear says he has this message for any family in Mayfield still waiting and still struggling.
"We love you, and we're going to help them rebuild. It takes time. I wish it were easier, and it should be easier, but we are going to continue to work until it's done," says Beshear.
The governor also discussed another $16 million set to go towards building 300 homes, more new jobs and help for farmers.
He says Mayfield has come a long way, and the state will be there until the rest of the work is done.
Mayfield residents share their thoughts on recovery
What do people in Mayfield think about the tornado recovery efforts? We asked them if the state is making enough progress rebuilding their community.
"They are doing what they can," says Mayfield resident Lynda Burnelle. "You can help as much as you can. In the end it can only go so far."
Fellow Mayfield resident Austin Eades says: "My main concerns is, being a person from Mayfield my entire life, is where is the money going? Where is it being spent? Because we're not seeing it all. The courthouse is still down. There's still restaurants that are missing. There's still people out here that got denied by FEMA and the Red Cross, and people living in hotels still with their full family."
We also talked with individual families and businesses who report getting thousands in state aid. They say the process is long and requires a lot of patience.