FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear is encouraging west Kentucky residents to make COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the Kentucky Dam Village Convention Center in Marshall County.
The convention center was announced as a mass vaccination site last week, meaning you don't have to live in Marshall County to make an appointment there. Beshear said Kentucky Dam Village has extra appointments that need to be filled as the state works to vaccinate Kentuckians against COVID-19.
“This is a new site we stood up in western Kentucky to ensure the area was getting significant amounts of vaccine,” Beshear said before signing 10 bills into law and vetoing three other bills. “As of today, they have more than 2,000 available appointments in this coming week. That means any Kentuckian, aged 50 and up, if you’re in that area, we need you to sign up.”
This vaccine site is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. Free COVID-19 testing is also offered there. To make a vaccination appointment there, visit kyvax.com/kydam or call 859-217-4679. The convention center is located at 113 Administration Drive in Gilbertsville.
The governor also noted that the Christian County Health Department had about 500 open vaccine appointments Tuesday afternoon. The health department is using the Bruce Convention Center at 303 Conference Drive in Hopkinsville as its vaccine clinic. Click here for more information or to make a vaccine appointment through the Christian County Health Department.
Beshear said Kentucky vaccinated a record number of people last week, with 198,447 people receiving doses. The state's previous record was the week of March 9, coming in at 165,217. Kentucky's vaccination weeks begin on Tuesdays.
In a news release sent Tuesday evening, Beshear said 893 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the commonwealth. The state received reports of 11 additional coronavirus-related deaths from health departments, as well as four additional deaths from the state's audit of death certificates listing COVID-19 as the cause.
To date, Kentucky has had 421,999 COVID-19 cases, including 5,814 deaths.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 2.93% as of Tuesday.
Currently, 436 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness, including 93 in intensive care units and 48 on ventilators.