PADUCAH — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that Kentucky is quickly recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I don't think we're slowly emerging from the pandemic. I think we're roaring out of it. When you look at April being the highest sales tax month ever in our history, it means there is more economic activity, more purchasing going on than at any month ever in Kentucky," Beshear said.
Beshear said the long-term goal he and his administration have put in place is working.
"You look at rating agencies that we have seen over time downgrade and downgrade, (now) upgrading and upgrading. You see us having double the amounts of investment and announced jobs in the first four months of this year as we did last year. In terms of our economy we are taking off. So, Kentucky buckle up," Beshear said.
My one-on-one with Beshear over Zoom covered multiple topics including his reaction to the back-and-forth on Capitol Hill on whether to establish a 9/11-style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the hands of pro-Trump extremists.
"January 6 was a domestic terror attack on our US Capitol. A symbol of our democracy. It's the most recent and one of the only domestic terror attacks to ever occur on that building. Of course we should have a commission. This is a type of issue where there can't be democrats or republicans. There should just be patriotic Americans, and that means everybody being honest about the facts of the January 6 attack and supporting a commission that can ensure that it never happens again," Beshear said.
Our conversation then turned to his adamant stance that now is not the time to end federal unemployment insurance benefits people are receiving.
"What I've said is that we have to correctly thread this needle. That I'm open to ending it early, but if we end it too early, it's going to severely impact our economic recovery. Right now, those additional payments are putting $43 million into our economy every week. It's mainly going to groceries, it's going to retail, it's going to restaurants that are struggling to get back on their feet. We cut this too early, we hurt so many of the businesses that already struggle to get through this pandemic," Beshear said.
He also said work continues at the state level to get pandemic-related unemployment insurance money to the people who still haven't received it. He said the state has paid out more unemployment benefits to more people than any time in Kentucky's history. He said employees are working every day to get people the benefits they deserve as quickly as possible.
Beshear blamed the ongoing problem on budget cuts upwards of $18 million by previous legislatures, approximately 90 staff layoffs in years past, and an archaic unemployment insurance computer system in desperate need of continued upgrades.
"So, if somebody gives you a car with no tires and asks you to run the Indy 500, yes, you're going to do your best. It takes investment. It takes absolute investment in these safety nets to make sure that they work. And even with the criticism that was out there, we went into this last general assembly, and I said OK, let's make sure this never happens again. Fund it, and let's fund it permanently. The General Assembly once again said no," Beshear said.
As the country emerges from the pandemic, I asked Beshear what some of his other priorities will be moving forward. He ran on a platform of supporting teachers and improving education.
"We have to continue to improve our public education and our public university systems. We have so much opportunity there. We want to make sure everyone of our children are getting a world-class education. We're going to have so many opportunities moving forward. Our goal is to take advantage of them," Beshear said.
In terms of generating a larger tax revenue base, Beshear continues to support and push for expanded sports betting.
"I'm for sports betting. I've been for it every single session. It's ridiculous we don't have it. Nearly every other state around us does. We're simply giving our money away at this point to other states," Beshear said.
And Beshear supports lawmakers moving forward and making decisions regarding marijuana use.
"I'm pro-medical marijuana. I think it's time. I think it's the appropriate first step. I do believe it should be revenue positive. These are just some of the things that are coming, and we shouldn't be last in all of them," Beshear said.
When asked if he plans to run for reelection, the first-term governor said while he has made no official announcement, he does plan to run for a second term.