CAIRO, IL — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker made several stops in southern Illinois on Tuesday. One of those stops was in Cairo, where the governor announced the state will provide $40 million through the Rebuild Illinois capital plan for a port at the confluence of the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers.
Cairo has been working on the port development for eight years. Now, the community is one step closer to making the project a reality. The port project is expected to create at least 500 jobs and bring in more than $100 million in economic activity.
The development will be one of the largest investments in southern Illinois in decades. Leaders hope the project will make Cairo a national hub for the shipping industry.
"This port project has the potential to represent the very best of our state's future. This is more than just a port. It's fuel for new jobs and economic prosperity all across the region. A region that's been left out and left behind for far too long," said Pritzker.
The state immediately released $4 million to fund engineering, permitting and site preparation.
Pritzker also made a stop at Southern Illinois University Carbondale to urge people living in Jackson County to wear their masks. He said people must do better because the virus is winning in Jackson County. The governor said the pandemic once seemed tame in Carbondale and throughout the region, but it is now surging — saying it's worse there than in Chicago.
In front of a socially distanced crowd, Pritzker asked the southern Illinois region to take the pandemic seriously. He said crowded bars, school graduations, and parties held by SIU students are a few of the reasons for the recent surge in case numbers.
He said he can't emphasize enough they need everybody to do their part.
"No matter how young and invincible you think you are, the largest increase in cases is occurring among young people in their 20s and below. This virus is dangerous no matter how young you are, because of the long-term damage it can cause you, and you can spread it to those you come in contact with who may even be more vulnerable than you are," Prtizker said.
The governor reminded the crowd that many people who recover from COVID-19 still suffer from ongoing health issues. Monday, he announced the launch of a statewide mask campaign. He finished the news conference by saying this is our moment to pull together and keep each other healthy.