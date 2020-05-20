FRAKFORT, KY — Twenty new deaths among COVID-19 patients were confirmed Tuesday in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said. The governor noted that this is the highest one-day total for coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth.
"This thing is still deadly, and it's still taking people we love," Beshear said. While the governor said that number may be lower than numbers reported by other neighboring states, each one is more than a number. To the families and communities of those who have died, Beshear said, "We want to grieve with you. We want to be there for you."
The governor reported 164 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Tuesday. Beshear said, taking duplicate reports into account, the total number of positive COVID-19 test results in Kentucky now stands at 8,069. Beshear said 90 of those cases are probable positives. The rest are lab confirmed. Beshear said 443 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized because of the illness, including 269 in intensive care units. The governor said so far, 2,826 Kentuckians have recovered.
Regarding efforts to combat the virus through increased testing, Beshear announced new testing sites will be created through the state's partnership with Walmart — including a new testing site coming to a Walmart in Paducah.
Beshear said a new testing site will open at the Walmart on Hinkleville Road in Paducah. New Walmart testing sites will also be set up in Ashland, Bardstown, Bowling Green, Leitchfield, London, Pikeville and Richmond.
The governor described these sites as "permanent" testing sites. They will open beginning Friday.
As restaurants prepare to reopen their dining areas Friday, the governor also provided an update on the state's Healthy at Work plan to reopen the economy. Beshear said museums, outdoor attractions, aquariums, libraries and distilleries are expected to be able to reopen by June 8. And, on June 11, the governor said the Kentucky Horse Park, Kentucky State Park campgrounds and Otter Creek will be able to reopen.
Beshear also shared some welcome news for Kentucky parents and guardians: a June 15 date to resume some child care facilities and youth sports that have limited contact.
The governor said Kentucky will also expand its June 1 reopening guidance to include aquatic centers excluding public pools, fishing tournaments and auto or dirt track racing.