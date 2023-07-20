MAYFIELD, KY — Grace Life Church in Mayfield, Kentucky, is once again picking up the pieces after another unprecedented weather event. The Dec. 10, 2021, tornado left Grace Life Church and its congregation scrambling after their downtown Mayfield location was deemed a total loss.
Just five months ago the church moved into its new location at 915 Paducah Road in Mayfield. The church renovated an old car dealership starting in July 2022, and the church officially opened there in February. But Wednesday's flooding is forcing the congregation to face the unknown once again.
The flooding cleanup quickly started Wednesday inside the church, which is a special place for member Diane Ransom. “I love it. It's my family. It's giving me something to look forward to,” Ransom said.
She helped renovate the building into Grace Life Church's new house of God. "It was a lot of work, a lot of work, a lot of people, a lot of caring, a lot of love,” Ransom said.
Worship Pastor Mike Riley is working with Ransom and others to salvage what they can. Riley suspects the cause was water overflow on nearby Highway 45.
"The grate was supposed to be over there. The sewer is actually backed up against it or the city water pushed the gate up out there, and the water came in,” Riley said.
It’s a setback, but their faith remains strong. They're remaining resilient through it all.
“When this thing happens, we just know it's the enemy trying to — something's against Mayfield. Somethings against west Kentucky. But we'll clean up, we'll fix up and we'll keep going," Riley said.
Grace Life Church doesn’t have an exact dollar figure on the cost of the damage. The church is waiting to hear back from its insurance company. However, the church's previous renovation cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.