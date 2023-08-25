A west Kentucky business is celebrating after a ham produced there was purchased for a record-breaking $10 million at the Kentucky Farm Bureau Country Ham Breakfast and Charity Auction on Thursday.
Last week, Broadbent B&B Foods and Gourmet Deli/Market won Grand Champion Ham at the Kentucky State Fair. The specialty grocery store in Kuttawa said this was the 15th win for current owners Ronny and Beth Drennan and the store's 22nd overall Grand Champion win.
The ham was auctioned off on Thursday. The winning bidders were Joe and Kelly Craft and Central Bank. The Crafts and the bank contributed $5 million each to the bid.
All proceeds will go to the winning bidders' charity of choice.