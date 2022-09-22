BALLARD COUNTY, KY — The opioid epidemic continues to impact western Kentucky, but on Wednesday, another step was taken toward hope.
Lifeline Recovery Group hosted the grand opening for The Ranch, which is a new men's drug treatment facility in Ballard County.
The public was able to see the campus for the first time, and Gov. Andy Beshear also spoke.
The grand opening reminded everyone that recovery is possible.
Beshear presented $100,000 in funding to Lifeline Recovery Group, and that money will be used to further recovery efforts for people who struggle with drug addiction.
"I hated how I was living, and who I'd become, but I just didn't know how to change. God was working in my life then, I just didn't know it."
That's Kenny Vasseur.
Vasseur sought help from Lifeline Recovery Group and graduated from its program a year and a half ago.
He developed addictions with drinking and meth, and he hit rock bottom in jail. He now works for the organization.
The best thing about recovery?
"Most rewarding thing for me is just to be here and to give back," said Vasseur. "The only way to stay sober is to give it away, so that's the most rewarding thing for me."
Beshear talked about the importance of investing in people.
"We've lost far too many of our people, and this pandemic has made it tougher," said Beshear. "These are our brothers and sisters, so many that have fallen into addiction and this place does such a great job at getting them better, really excited about what we're going to see at this facility."
And leaders say what's most exciting about the campus is its location.
"It's secluded, and it's away from everybody, and it's private, and it's quiet, and you couldn't think of a better campus," said Ashley Miller, the executive director for Lifeline. "It's like it was built for us, for these people to come out from the madness and just get well."
Because, for people with stories like Vasseur, recovery means mending the relationships that are the most precious.
"I get to make up every single day for lost time with my mom and my brother," said Vasseur. "And that means more to me than anything."
A total of 2,250 people in Kentucky died from a drug overdose in 2021.
That’s an increase of 14.5% from 2020.
That's according to the 2021 Overdose Fatality Report from the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy.
The report also says fentanyl represents more than 72% of total drug overdose deaths.