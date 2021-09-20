GRAVES COUNTY, KY-- A Graves County couple is determined to give, but their kind gestures come with a painful back story.
Brandon and Jonna Crews have donated thousands of pop tabs and hundreds of dollars to the Ronald McDonald House for the past four years.
The Crews family drove from Graves County to Louisville, Kentucky, and donated 20 lbs of pop tabs and $200.
It is their way of saying thank you to the organization for helping them.
"Our first child we lost her in 2015, Thaddeus was our son we lost him in 2016, he had a tragic birth he was a full-term child our third child angel," said Brandon.
"Our second daughter, we lost her as a stillborn in 2020, and then our latest child baby we lost in 2020 as well as a miscarriage."
They lost four children, their angels. They planned a safari theme for the nursery for Chloe, Thaddeus, Angel, and Baby.
A different animal represents each child. The animals now remain at the Kansas Cemetery in Graves County.
" I grew up without a father, I never knew my father, and I have never known him at all," said Brandon.
"So even the first time that we found out that we were pregnant I, kind of wondered what kind of father I would be."
The couple decided to give, through the tears, battle with their faith and pain.
After Thaddeus died in 2016, the gift of giving continued through Thaddeus.
"They were able to harvest his heart valves, two of his heart valves, they took those when he passed, and we found out last year," Crews.
"This year, early this year, that one of them did go to a hospital, I believe it was in Ohio, we believe it went to a child, and the other one's still in storage just waiting on the right child to need it."
Each gift keeps the memories of his children alive.
"You do what you can to keep their memory alive, keep it fresh, that's why we try to get as many people involved as we can," said Brandon.
"I think the more people that are involved, the more impact it made. It just kind of keeps them like they are here."
The Crews are still hopeful for a bundle of joy.
They will still honor their angels, whether or not it happens.
Brandon reminds people in their shoes, that community is important.
He tells community members to help families like his to keep the memory of their children alive, by having discussions.
If you would like to learn more about the Ronald McDonald House, and how you can help, visit the Ronald McDonald Charities House.