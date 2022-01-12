GRAVES COUNTY, KY — More than a month after a tornado tore through Mayfield Court Square, court operations resumed Tuesday, but not in the Graves County Courthouse that was damaged beyond repair.
The new location is 1102 Paris Road Suite 25 in Mayfield. It's next to the Great Ambitions Cosmetology School. The Circuit Court Clerk's Office says its daily operations are exactly the same.
It's a change of scenery for the workers at the Office of the Circuit Court Clerk. It's been a month since the tornado damaged the Graves County Courthouse. It still stands in downtown Mayfield, but the damage is severe. As operations resumed Tuesday, Circuit Court Clerk Emily Buzanis says the only difference is the office's location.
"We're here to provide any services that we provided in our old location," Buzanis says.
Her office's phone number and hours of operation are staying the same as they were before the tornado. The Circuit Court Clerk's Office is working to play catch up after being closed for the last few weeks, but it's going to take time.
"Fines that were due this week, obviously those are going to be continued along with all court. We're in the process of mailing out court notices and getting everybody re-noticed," says Buzanis.
If you're expecting court documents and have been displaced, Buzanis says to call her office to provide change of address information.
"It would be a good idea, if anybody has been displaced and has a new address, to call and let us know what their new address is to make sure they get their court notices," says Buzanis.
They're trying their best to get back on track, and they say they appreciate the community's patience. They're encouraging you to use the drop box outside of the temporary location and to call 270-247-1733 to make an appointment.