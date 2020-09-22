GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Judge Executive, Jesse Perry said Monday, for financial reasons, closing the Graves County Jail may be something to look into.
He says the general funds for the Graves County Jail are $1.4 million, the jail brings in $966,000.
“We would be a lot better off to do away with the jail and sub out all the inmates to other counties, house them in other counties. It would be a lot better for the taxpayers for Graves County. We wouldn’t need to have a tax increase this year or next year. Because the jail is costing our county so much money. Who benefits for that? Not the taxpayers of Graves County. All the services will continue on. We got to pay to keep the roads up, public safety with the sheriff’s department funded." said Perry.
Perry suggested calling Hickman County. He says it was “the best thing that ever happened to their county in a long time” and saved the taxpayers a lot of money.
Commissioners say they could look into it.