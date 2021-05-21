GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Think of three women in your life. It could be your mother, sister, niece or a close friend.
The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence says data show one of them will experience some form of physical violence by an intimate partner.
In some cases, women die at the hands of their partners.
Domestic violence is an issue the Graves County Commonwealth’s Attorney's Office is working to combat through its Vulnerable Victims Unit is working to address. The unit, created in April 2020, focuses on the aggressive prosecution of people who harm children physically or sexually, crimes involving exploitation of the elderly, human trafficking, sexual violence and cases involving domestic violence-related assaults or murders.
A 2016 case was one of the first major cases the unit worked on since its inception.
The Lauren Alexander case
Just under 10,000 people live in Mayfield, Kentucky. It's the center of the Jackson Purchase Region.
It's also the only place Beth McKinney has called home.
"Growing up here was just home," she said.
Beth had two kids. Her youngest was a sweet, curly-haired girl named Lauren.
"I dressed her up with her bows and everything. I bought her a lot of girls' clothes before she was even born," she said.
Lauren and Beth were more like sisters than mother and daughter. When it was time for Lauren to have kids of her own, their bond was inseparable.
"Seeing your child have another child, it's just it's indescribable," Beth said.
Motherhood just clicked for Lauren.
“Very proud, just watching her. It made me feel good, 'cause I thought I done a good job,'" Beth said.
Lauren worked night and day to give the best to her two kids.
“I watched her working two jobs, and I just watched her struggle, but still just kept that smile on her face, and you never knew something was bothering her,” Beth said.
In the early morning hours of Feb. 28, 2016, Lauren Alexander would see her children for the last time.
”Lauren Alexander was a young mother of two beautiful children. She was murdered in her home. She was shot in the face at close range. It was an act of domestic violence,” said Aimee Clymer-Hancock, Graves County Commonwealth's first assistant attorney and creator of the VVU.
Lauren's two young children witnessed her shooting, according to the prosecution's case file.
She was found the next morning still alive, suffering from a gunshot wound. She died a day later.
“Not only did I lose my daughter,” Beth said. "I lost a mother to her children, my best friend.”
Clymer-Hancock helped prosecute the case against the man found guilty of killing Lauren, Ezell Miller.
Beth had to testify at his trial.
"I'm not gonna' lie; it's hard to, you know, to prepare for that, but like I said, I felt comfortable after meeting and talking with them, and they prepared me on what to expect," she said.
It took four years for the case to go to trial.
When it did, it was one of the first cases tried by the VVU.
Why the Vulnerable Victims Unit was created
"We know — whether it's an adult, sexual violence victim, a domestic violence victim, or a child abuse victim — we know that they are going to come to us with high levels of physical and emotional trauma," said Clymer-Hancock.
Clymer-Hancock's unit includes Graves County Commonwealth's Attorney Richie Kemp, Commonwealth's Detective Wade Heatherly, and victim advocates Denise Brazzell, Lisa Adams, and the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office's dog.
”How we approach those cases has to be unique, it has to be specialized and it has to be trauma-informed,” she said.
The unit also partners with Lotus, a regional child advocacy sexual assault center.
"Our experience working with the Vulnerable Victims Unit is that it enables our clients to continue hope, heal and grow," said Nichole Wadley, Lotus' forensic program coordinator.
Wadley speaks with child victims of sexual abuse in a safe space at Lotus that keeps the integrity of the case intact while addressing the emotional trauma caused by the act.
The VVU is dedicated to victims and their families, and goes past the courtroom.
An example is the care packages the unit sends every year to the kids Lauren never got to see grow up.
"I hope that it gives Beth McKinney peace and those children peace that even though their mother is gone, someone remembers her outside of that family," Clymer-Hancock said.
Lauren's legacy lives on through the three people she loved the most: her children and her mother.
Her memory is kept alive by the prosecutor's office, which became her voice to gain justice.
Lauren was only 22 when she died. In 2021 she would have turned 28.