GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County School Board has voted to permanently close Lowes Elementary School on June 30.
This, after the school was downgraded from a priority project for the district to a transitional facility after receiving input from the Kentucky Department of Education.
Thursday night, the school board voted 4 to 1 to close the school. Board member Kenneth House was the lone "no" vote.
At the board's meeting on Thursday, many families of the Lowes community pushed back against the decision. Before the final vote took place Riley Smith, a fifth-grader at Lowes, asked the board to think about the impact closing the school will have.
"It was important for my dad to return home so I could attend Lowes. And someday I want to have the option to return home so my kids can attend Lowes" Smith said. "I will forever be at Graves County Eagle. But please consider the effect your your vote will have on me, the other kids currently at Lowes, and hundreds of future Lowes Blue Devils."
The board followed Superintendent Matthew Madding's recommendation to close Lowes permanently. Madding says teachers who are tenured at Lowes elementary will not be losing their jobs. A survey will be made available so they can pick their preferred school within the district to transfer to.
Parents of Lowes Elementary School students will receive a letter Monday informing them of their children's new school assignments.
The district's other elementary schools include Central, Fancy Farm, Farmington, Sedalia, Symsonia and Wingo elementary schools.
Download the document below to look through a strategic plan document board members went over during the meeting.
This story was originally published at 8:14 p.m. It has since been updated with additional information.