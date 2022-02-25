GRAVES COUNTY, KY — We first introduced you to Graves County inmate Marco Sanchez earlier this week. He's faced hard times, but nothing prepared him for the night of Dec. 10, when he pulled people from the rubble at the Mayfield candle factory.
His story has gone viral with more than 12,000 views and a thousand comments. People nationwide were asking how they can help him when he's released, which is set to happen on March 1. The Graves County Sheriff's Department is doing everything it can to make sure he has a stable place to stay. Sanchez even has a few job offers. He continues to be surprised by the outpouring of help, but nothing compared to Thursday's surprise.
It's been 15 years since Marco Sanchez has seen his sister, Gabriela. Even after all this time, all it took was one look to bring him to tears. Through a video call, it was the first time he's met his nieces. One of them was recently engaged at the end of January. You can bet that Sanchez won't miss the wedding.
"I got a bike. I'll start today, so I can get there on time. Is that OK?" says Sanchez.
Sanchez has lost precious time with his family and freedom, but he's never lost his sense of humor.
"You know that you're going to be seeing a lot of me on TV. You understand that? Make sure between the three of you that you have a big screen TV," says Sanchez.
They talked about his heroic efforts at the collapsed Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory, planned a wedding a traded laughs. Sanchez didn't miss the opportunity to apologize for the years they've lost together.
"I'm so sorry for everything. The pain and the missing me. I missed you too, but I was lost in my own world," says Sanchez.
This emotional reunion, years in the making, was organized by Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden. Sanchez's sister called the sheriff's department after seeing a Facebook post that went viral. Like many others, Hayden and the jailers saw Sanchez's true heart shine through on Dec. 10. However, his family has known it all along.
"We're still in each others hearts. Our values and everything that our parents taught us when we were little still stays in us," says Gabriela.
Sanchez says he plans to stay in contact with his sisters and nieces once he gets out of jail.