GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Graves County leaders are making a new effort in keeping their residents informed.
In a Facebook post, Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden on Wednesday encouraged people living in the county to sign up for Hyper-Reach, an emergency alert system. The Graves County Office of Emergency Management and the Graves County Fiscal Court are providing the service, free to the public. The best thing about Hyper Reach, leaders say, is that they're using it for more than severe weather.
Graves County leaders can inform the community about missing children, gas leaks, criminal activity and more. They can alert people by the area they're in. That means that if something is happening specifically in your area, you will know about it without having to alert the whole county.
Hayden also told us you can tailor the alerts to your needs. You can choose how you receive them, whether by text, calls to your cell phone or landline or by email. Hyper-Reach is also bilingual and for every demographic.
"There are several was to sign up. You can scan a QR code that we have put out on our Facebook page. There's a link that you can go to, and there's a number you can call. It's very easy, and it probably takes less than two minutes," Hayden said.
So far, 1,200 people have already signed up, and the goal is for the remainder of the county to sign up.
"For the system to be effective, we need our residents to sign up. The more people that sign up, the more effective this system is going to be," Hayden said.
The people of Graves County have had a positive response to Hyper-Reach, making them less anxious because they are in the know.
Graves County isn't the only local community that uses Hyper-Reach. Calloway County Emergency Management Director Jeff Steen says his county uses it to notify the community about severe weather events, major road closures, missing person alerts and more.
To sign up for Hyper-Reach for Graves County, click here or visit the Graves County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
To sign up for Hyper Reach for Calloway County, click here or text 270-767-6464.