PADUCAH, KY -- Greenfield senior Blake Rodehaver returned home from Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Thursday afternoon after spending six days in the hospital after suffering a medical emergency during Greenfield's football game last Friday night.
Rodehaver's sister, Sierra Replogle posted on social media, "OFFICIALLY DISCHARGED HOME BOUND BABY!!!!!"
Rodehaver collapsed on the sideline during the 4th quarter of the Yellowjackets game against South Fulton. He soon stopped breathing.
After over 20 minutes, he would be revived thanks to the heroics of several fans in the stands and paramedics.
Doctors determined the cause of the event was genetic and had an ICD (defibrillator) put it on Wednesday.