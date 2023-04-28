WICKLIFFE, KY — A promise to provide, and the owners of Three Rivers Grocery Market intend to keep it. The two men have secured a place to open up their second location in Wickliffe, Kentucky, a community that has gone without a grocery store for the past seven years.
Co-owner Rodney Hill says he hopes to open the store sometime in the summer.
The new market is just two doors down from where Town and Country Grocery was. Rodney Hill and Billy Ingram bought that land, too, but are saving it for future plans. Hill tells me they are excited for what's to come.
They’re serving communities, one store at a time.
"When you're doing service, that is in line with the ministry. We are serving our community," says Hill.
Hill is just one half of the Three Rivers Grocery Market. He says he and his business partner, Ingram, pride themselves on doing good work for all communities.
"We're really big on keeping our word. You know, we tell someone we're going to do something, we believe in doing what we say," he says.
Hill says he and Ingram are working to connect with the community and they plan to have the same success in Wickliffe.
"This community needs a grocery store. They need to be able to not have to drive 35 minutes, 45 minutes to get groceries," he says.
Thursday, Hill showed us the plans for the Wickliffe location. He says he is optimistic about the outcome.
"We are going to take this building. We're going to do some renovations to it. We're going to expand the footprint. And this will allow us to shorten the timeline from a two-year project to less than a year project. So, that's our goal is to get this thing open within the next several months," he says.
Wickliffe Mayor David Phillips says this is a big step for their community.
"It's been our number one priority for the last four or five years, so it's a big issue. And we're not only grateful, but it totally is what we've been hoping for and we're excited to have," he says.
This is a step Hill says they are proud to take, no matter how hard the journey may be.
"We can't wait. We're just having to double up and get it done in time," he says.
Hill says the Wickliffe location will have everything the west Paducah location has, down to its popular hot deli.