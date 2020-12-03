PADUCAH — The fight against COVID-19 requires help from all sides, including the military.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear deployed 50 National Guard members to nursing homes. There are 10 teams of five soldiers. Their job is to help wherever they are needed.
Stonecreek Health & Rehabilitation in Paducah received a team last week.
Administrator Andrew Long said they're making a positive impact on residents at the facility.
"I don't think there's any act of kindness that's better than serving those that cannot take care of themselves," said Long. "So, having them come in to help serve the community and serve their country by giving back to the community, it's amazing."
Clearview Regional Director of Operations Sarah Stewart said they have teams at three of their facilities: Stonecreek Health & Rehabilitation, Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation, and Mayfield Health and Rehabilitation.
Stewart said they were either Army or Air Force teams with the National Guard.
They provide each facility with non-clinical support to alleviate the workload for staff.
Soldiers moved boxes, set up FaceTime calls between residents and their families, organized personal protective equipment, helping wherever they are needed.
Staff Sgt. Catherine Strobel said they have been at Stonecreek for over a week. She said connecting residents with their families is crucial.
"Just how difficult it is for them at a time like this when they don't get the personal interaction with their loved ones, to be able to help them do that — especially during the holidays, when that's when we want to be around our families the most — to be able to help them see them a little bit, it's neat," Strobel said.
Strobel said she is enjoying her time at Stonecreek, and it has given her a better perspective on the pandemic.
"The people in these facilities are working really hard, and to see it firsthand, what's going on in these facilities with COVID-19 and how hard it hits these people, then how hard they have to work to just keep things going and keep the residents safe and healthy." said Strobel.
Each team stays at a facility for two weeks.
The soldiers at Stonecreek wrap up this week, along with Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
The Mayfield Nursing and Rehabilitation team just started its two-week session this week.
"It's been a learning experience, and it's been great to work with these people and kind of understand a little bit more of what they do," said Strobel.
Teams will likely continue to circulate to other facilities across Kentucky.
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel announced Tuesday that health care workers and those in assisted living facilities are to receive the COVID-19 vaccines first.
Long said the facility wants to protect everyone.
"We will be encouraging our staff to take those vaccines, but what you read online, a lot of that is the same stuff that we're reading. It comes it's a very fluid process, and we get new guidance almost daily," said Long.
The administrator said that he would take the vaccine as soon as it is available.
"I think it's necessary for all of us to get through this pandemic together and to try to put a stop to the spreading of COVID," said Long.
Stonecreek would need about 170 vaccines for its staff and residents.