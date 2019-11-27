Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 15 TO 30 MPH WITH GUST 40 TO 50 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, WESTERN KENTUCKY, AND SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. * WHEN...UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON. * TIMING...THROUGH MID AFTERNOON. * WINDS...SUSTAINED WINDS 15 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 40 TO 50 MPH EXPECTED. * IMPACTS...DRIVERS OF HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES SHOULD USE CAUTION. LOOSE OBJECTS LEFT OUTDOORS WILL LIKELY BE TOSSED AROUND. THESE WIND GUSTS MAY DOWN A FEW TREE BRANCHES OR LOOSELY ROOTED SMALL TREES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&