GRAVES COUNTY, KY — We're approaching the one year mark from when a deadly tornado outbreak changed lives across our region. The recovery phase is well underway, but many still have unmet needs and may not know what to do next.
Many communities have set up long-term recovery groups that can help with a variety of issues. The Mayfield Graves County Long-Term Recovery Group is continuing its work to provide for tornado victims after the initial rush of aid has scaled back.
Helping tornado survivors by working with Camp Graves is more than just a job for Kay Houston. It's become a way of life.
"To me, that's more than money, because you know that you've helped somebody. It's amazing," Houston said.
Just a year ago, she was in the same situation as the people she helps. Houston was employed by Mayfield Consumer Products last year. She didn't go into work the night of the tornado because she had COVID-19.
"Losing a job, friends and family, you name it. It's just a life-changing event," Houston said.
She also lost her home. So, she decided to turn to the Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group for help. Mayfield Graves County LTRG Executive Director Ryan Drane says the group's purpose is about more than just providing materials for people to rebuild their homes.
"With the tornado and what they lost, completely out of their control, right? But to empower them and allow them to take control and take charge of their own recovery and to be able to surround them with agencies from all over the country, they can assist in that, that's huge to our survivor recovery," Drane said.
The recovery group was able to get Houston back on her feet. It was able to help get her a new car, somewhere to work and a place to stay, all because she knew to ask for help when she needed it.
"You should never be ashamed to come in and ask for help from us for anything," Drane said. "If you are a survivor, if this tornado impacted you, that's what we're here for. That's the sole reason why we exist."
"Have pride in asking for help, because if you get the help you need you can help someone else," Houston said, hoping to encourage others who are struggling to seek help.
Her main goal for the next year is to find a permanent home in Mayfield and continue her tornado relief work with Camp Graves.