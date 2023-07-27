MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County Superintendent Steve Miracle confirms that the school district has been investigating a hazing incident involving the high school boys’ soccer team at an off-site, school-sanctioned trip.
Miracle confirmed that there is video of the incident that has been circulating. The superintendent said he could not confirm further details about what happened, but he did say the district has been investigating the incident.
He did not specify where or when the incident occurred, only saying it happened over the summer.
However, Marshall County Sheriff Matt Hilbrecht said the incident involved a camp at the University of Kentucky, which means the case is outside of his jurisdiction.
Local 6 tried to reach out to that department and left voicemails with the chief and the person who handles that department's communications, but neither has called back.
Many questions remained unanswered, including who was involved, the timeline, when exactly it happened, how long it took to report it and whether criminal charges are possible.
The district does have policies against hazing in its Student Code of Conduct under Conduct Warranting Disciplinary Action.
Part of that section reads:
"ACTIONS NOT TOLERATED
"Students shall not engage in behaviors such as hazing, bullying, menacing, taunting, intimidating, verbal or physical abuse of others or other threatening behavior. This policy extends to any/all student language or behavior including, but not limited to, the use of electronic or online methods. Such 24 behavior is disruptive of the educational process and interferes with the ability of other students to take advantage of the educational opportunities offered. These provisions shall not be interpreted to prohibit civil exchange of opinions or debate protected under the state or federal constitutions where the opinion expressed does not otherwise disrupt the education process or intrude upon the rights of others. Students who violate this policy shall be subject to appropriate disciplinary action.:
Read entire Code of Conduct bellow.
Watch our coverage from Local 6 at Five:
Watch our coverage from Local 6 at Six: