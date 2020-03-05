MURRAY, KY — After five months of waiting, the headstone has been placed for Zoey Smith — a 5-year-old Murray girl who passed away after a lifelong battle with cancer.
Zoey was just 20 months old when she was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
The 5-year-old girl passed away on Oct. 16, 2019, just one day after a "No More Chemo" party was held for her at Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Wednesday, Zoey's mother, Whitney Reed, shared photos of Zoey's headstone. Reed says the stone was placed Wednesday — five months after her daughter's passing.
Reed, who gave Local 6 permission to share the photos, said Purchase Monument "did an incredible job" making the family's vision for the stone come true. The headstone features a sculpture of a ribbon topped with a crown. It includes the name "Zoey Mae" in pink lettering on one side, and her initials and the motto "little but fierce" on the other — a phrase that reflects how Zoey was known in life.