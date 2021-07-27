MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — COVID-19 cases continue to climb in west Kentucky.
Health departments are hoping more children will get vaccinated, because school starts in just a few weeks.
The latest on local west Kentucky cases
In the Purchase District, McCracken County has had 6,575 cases since testing began, with 68 new cases reported in just the past seven days. Hickman and Fulton counties each have had a little more than 500 total cases, Carlisle has had almost 600 and Ballard has had more than 600 cases.
As of Friday, McCracken County had 78 active cases, according to the Purchase District Health Department's last report. Ballard County had six active cases, Carlisle County had four, Fulton County had zero and Hickman County had two,.
The Pennyrile District had 47 active cases and nine hospitalizations as of July 22. The district includes Caldwell, Crittenden, Livingston, Lyon and Trigg counties. On Monday, the Pennyrile District Health Department reported one new case in Caldwell County, five new cases in Crittenden County, two new cases in Livingston County, one new case in Lyon county and seven new cases in Trigg County.
Graves County has 62 active cases, including six people hospitalized with the illness.
Reporting 54 new cases after our story aired Monday evening, Graves County Health Department Director Noel Coplen said: "Our number of confirmed positive cases have more than doubled from what they were just two weeks ago. Please consider the benefits of vaccinations."
Vaccinations ahead of the school year
Health departments continue to stand by the benefits of COVID-19 vaccines as cases arise. Department leaders ask parents to go out and get their kids vaccinated if they are 12 or older.
The Purchase District Health Department is using a COVID-19 vaccine fact sheet among other items to educate people about the vaccines.
Purchase District Public Health Director Kent Koster said the vaccines are helping.
"Everyone who is eligible to receive the vaccine should receive the vaccine," said Koster.
Koster said the rapid spread of the delta variant and children heading back to school are just two reasons to get the vaccine.
Tennessee is seeing issues with marketing vaccines to teenagers.
Koster and other West Kentucky health leaders said they are talking to the parents.
Children ages 12-17 need consent from a guardian or parent to get vaccinated. Koster said family disagreements are normal.
"They're still underneath their parents, their parent's authority at that age, and so we would like to see more parents support their child to be vaccinated," said Koster.
Grace Donaldson with the Pennyrile District Health Department is planning to be at back-to-school events.
"We know that there is some hesitancy right now for parents who are trying to decide if it's best to get their child vaccinated, " said Donaldson. "So we want to do our part by pushing out as much information as we can so that they feel comfortable with that choice."
Donaldson said they want students to return to school and enjoy activities that they missed out on last year.
"Right now, anyone who is 12 or older can get vaccinated, so we're going to be using these back-to-school events to be able to educate parents on the benefits of getting their child vaccinated, and them as well if they're still holding out and they haven't been vaccinated," said Donaldson.
Koster said different health groups are working with schools to get children vaccinated.
You are asked to reach out to your school for more information.
Kentucky's vaccination rate is a little more than 50%.
State recommends masks in schools
Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday announced the following recommendations for K-12 schools for the upcoming year:
- School districts should require all unvaccinated students and unvaccinated adults to wear masks in classrooms and other indoor settings.
- Districts should require all students under age 12 to wear masks in classrooms and other indoor settings.
- Districts that want to optimize safety and minimize the risk of disruption of academic and athletic activities should require all students and adults to wear masks indoors, regardless of whether they've been vaccinated.
Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack announced a new, voluntary COVID-19 testing program will be available at no cost to schools. The program, paid for with $134 million provided by the federal government, will provide testing for students and school staff, whether they're contract employees or not.
