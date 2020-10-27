MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the United States, health officials are asking you to start making holiday plans now.
Planning early allows families celebrating the holidays together to have time to figure out how to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The fight against COVID-19 in west Kentucky continues with accessible testing. It's been a month since the PDHD began free expanded COVID-19 testing.
"I don't know our numbers on positives versus negatives," said Erin Stallins, the testing site coordinator. "We have found that we do have people in our counties that do have the COVID [virus] and not all of them have symptoms."
In the next two months multiple major holidays, which bring large crowds, will be celebrated in the U.S.
A 19-year-old stopped at the free COVID-19 test site, at the Purchase District Health Center, after losing his sense of smell and running a fever.
A possible COVID-19 diagnosis was a reminder why his family opted not to a large gathering for Thanksgiving.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranks holiday risk exposure into three categories: low, moderate and high risk.
A low risk activity for Thanksgiving includes having a small dinner with only people who live in your household. A moderate risk activity is having a small outdoor dinner with family and friends who live in your community. A high risk is going shopping in crowded stores just before, on, or after Thanksgiving.
As the PDHD test more people they're finding many a-symptomatic cases. The CDC has previously said their best estimates say about 40% of people infected with COIVD-19 are asymptomatic
"The asymptomatic people tend to be the people that are spreading," Stallins said.
With Halloween just a few days away we could see a spike in case.
Test results at the PDHD testing site take two to five days to come back. Stallins suggests coming to 916 Kentucky Avenue for a test before Wednesday if you want results prior to Halloween.
"We should hopefully be able to get those results to them," Stallins said.
This testing site is for anyone over the age of 12, however, the health department says if anyone under the age of 18 can't tolerate the test, they will be asked to followup with their primary care physician.
You can register for a test this week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The health department says walk ups are accepted, but registration is preferred,