A hearing date has been set for suspended 42nd Judicial Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson, regarding charges accusing him of misconduct in office.
Jameson is due back in court on Oct. 17. The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission voted 3 to 2 last week to suspend Jameson with pay pending the final results of the proceedings stemming from the accusations against him.
Jameson, whose court serves Calloway and Marshall counties, is accused of creating a conflict of interest and of misconduct surrounding an ankle monitoring program he created. He's also accused of retaliating against a Marshall County Sheriff's Office employee by trying to get the person fired or reassigned, and of using his influence as a judge to pressure lawyers and others to fund and support his political campaign.
Earlier this week, the Administrative Office of the Courts announced retired Kentucky Supreme Court Justice David Buckingham and Family Court Judge Stephanie Perlow will take over Jameson's judicial responsibilities during his suspension.
The Judicial Conduct Commission announced Thursday that Jameson's next hearing will be held at 8:30 a.m. at the Christian County Justice Center in Hopkinsville.