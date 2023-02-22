PADUCAH — "No signs of bed bugs": that's what the Purchase District Health Department determined after inspecting the Paducah Area Transit System, or PATS, in downtown Paducah on Tuesday morning.
The inspection came after a former employee and several current employees claimed there was an infestation inside the PATS building. PATS Director Arthur Boykin says he knew what the outcome would be. "What was discovered is what we've proclaimed and known all along: that we do not have any bed bugs," he says
The former and current PATS employees claimed there was a bed bug infestation in break rooms at the station.
The inspection report reads: "Inspector found no signs of bed bugs in either break room, office and bus #17099."
Boykin says the accusations come from angry employees who were asked to get medically checked for bed bugs.
"Our rational for sending anyone to get checked is if they say, 'Hey, I've got bites on me,'...to say we need to get checked to ensure you do not have any bed bug bites," Boykin says.
He tells Local 6 that is all protocol.
"We have a procedure, as I stated, to address. They are to let us know. We take those vehicles out of commission, and we treat them accordingly," he says.