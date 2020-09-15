MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Heath Elementary school students are finally returning back to school for in-person classes Tuesday.
The school delayed in-person instruction after multiple staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
2nd grade teacher McLane Crane is ready for students to sit in these desks again. The "A" group will come on Tuesdays and Thursdays and "B" will come Wednesdays and Fridays.
"It's been very difficult to be a teacher during this time frame," Crane said. "Something that we've all said is that we all feel like first year teachers again. Everything is new and it's a little unexpected."
Crane is disinfecting desks and getting her lessons ready.
This first week, students will learn about the importance of sanitizing and wearing masks they'll provide. While COVID-19 is on her mind, her focus is on the students.
"It is a real reality that we do face," Crane said. "It is a possibility. But I am not going to live fearfully because of the coronavirus."
Students have designated seats at the library. Returned books cannot be checked out again for 3 days.
"The school is taking precautions in the lunchroom as well. Each table is numbered for the student's designated seat. And no one is sitting across from each other.
Crane said not having all students in one place will be the biggest challenge. She's hoping the school year will continue safely and all her kids will be back in-person whenever it's safe.
On Mondays, all students will be in virtual instruction.