25 years after the Heath High School shooting — the gunman is up for parole.
Michael Carneal killed three and injured six on Dec. 1, 1997.
Now, one of the people he injured is preparing to give testimony at his parole hearing.
Missy Jenkins Smith's life radically changed on that day in December.
After being shot, she was left paralyzed and is now in a wheelchair.
But she says the wheelchair gives her meaning in her fight for those who have been impacted by gun violence.
"I may not walk like I did. It's been 25 years with my legs not being used, and I know that," Jenkins Smith said. "And I'm okay with that 'cause I put a purpose with the wheelchair and that's what's helped me throughout the years to show others what violence can do."
But it's not just to show others the impacts of violence. It's to speak on behalf of those who are wrestling with the aftermath.
Like other victims of the shooting, Jenkins Smith will give testimony at the parole hearing on Monday.
"It hurt to see that event, past classmates that they hadn't dealt with it in the past years because they didn't feel worthy of dealing with it, and that broke my heart because it was like I got a ticket to grieve and deal with this, and there were others that didn't," Jenkins Smith said.
She says in this case it's important to acknowledge the hurts and pains of others who are traumatized but haven't fully processed the daily reminders of the incident.
"And to remind them that it's a symbol of...there are people who are still going through this," Jenkins Smith said. "You may not be able to see their scars or see their heart, but they are dealing with it, and they're just as scared."
Carneal's parole hearing will begin Monday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. via Zoom.
It will be a two-day hearing, with the parole board hearing victims' statements on Monday.