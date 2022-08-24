PADUCAH — In one month, Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal will face the Kentucky State Parole Board to determine whether he is paroled. Carneal was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole in October of 1998. The two-part hearing will start on Sept. 19 and end on Sept. 20.
On the 19th, victims from the shooting will share impact statements with the parole board. Then on the 20th, it will be up to the board to decide whether to grant parole.
"For the past 25 years I've lived very differently than what I pictured my future would've been," said Missy Jenkins Smith, one of the shooting survivors. She's paralyzed from the chest down after Carneal shot her. Smith is hopeful her wheelchair sends a strong message to the parole board members.
Smith and Christina Ellegood have been waiting for the day that Carneal would be eligible for parole. Ellegood's sister, Nicole Hadley, was killed during the December 1997 shooting at just 14 years old.
"Just what I've been through and what life is like now without having my sister. She's got nieces and a nephew that she'll never get to meet. She never got to meet my husband," Ellegood said. "So, there's a lot of things that she's missed out on, and we've missed having her at different events. I don't have a sister to call upon whenever I'm going through life."
"I'm hoping that what I have to say will determine whether he serves out consequences for the rest of his life like everyone else he impacted that day, or if he is able to have a life and have everything that his victims won't have," Smith said.
Ellegood and Smith are keeping their feelings on what they think should happen regarding the possibility of Carneal’s parole to themselves until they can speak directly to the parole board.
"God knows what's the best for all of us," Smith said. "And I have faith in the parole board and our system that they will do what is right for not only us, the victims, but everybody else that was affected that day."
"It's in their hands. I mean, they have to make the decision on what they think is right. I don't know what the shooter is like now. I don't know where he is mentally, physically. I don't know what the last 24 almost 25 years has done to him in prison, so I feel like it's not necessarily my place to make that decision," Ellegood said.
Assistant McCracken County Commonwealth's Attorney Jamie Mills said their office feels strongly about what should happen regarding Carneal's parole.
"He accepted a life sentence, and that is, that's what he deserves. We would hope to see — and I don't mind saying this because I understand that this is Mr. Boaz's (Commonwealth's Attorney Dan Boaz) position as well — we would be strongly opposed to Mr. Carneal receiving probation at this time," Mills said.
Carneal is believed to be the first school shooter to ever appear in front of a parole board. It's an unprecedented event, which could impact other similar cases in the near future.
The McCracken County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office is working to set up a public venue for people to watch the hearings. They will announce the location once it is made official. The hearings will be conducted over zoom.
Smith and Ellegood said impact letters can still be sent in to the parole board. Letters can be mailed to Kentucky Parole Board, P.O. Box 2400, Frankfort, KY 40602. Ellegood has created an email address for people who have questions about the parole hearing, they can be sent to heathparole@gmail.com.