PADUCAH, KY — When Ja Morant announced this past November that he would be giving away 12 pairs of his brand new Ja 1 sneakers, longtime Murray State fan Brian Schooley knew he had to enter in order to get a pair for his 14-year old son Gavin.
"I wanted to give him a good opportunity and a chance to be one of those 12 people," Schooley said. "It was a long shot, but what have we got to lose?"
The caveat to the contest was each person having to describe why you deserved to win the shoes. That part was easy considering that Gavin, is a 13-year cancer survivor going through treatment at just nine months old.
"He had 40 weeks of chemo, 20 days of radiation," Schooley said about his son. "He didn't get to choose a make-a-wish so thought it would be a good chance to tell his story."
Once he did that, there was more to the story after Gavin was declared cancer free.
"His Kindergarten teacher started Gavin's Gold and it morphed into Pirates Against Cancer," he said. "We have done that for the last nine years and raised $15,000 divided between St Jude's, Vanderbilt Childrens Hospital, and Book of Hope."
After weeks of retweets and waiting on the results, Morant picked the 12 winners, and the Schooley's made the list.
"Mostly shock," Gavin said after finding out. "You don't have much emotion for it because you are just too bewildered by what you saw. Didn't know if it was real or not."
Now the Schooley's wait for when the shoes will arrive later this month. In the meantime, Gavin has had time to reflect on the outpouring of support from across the region for his name to be selected
"It's great to show that people will care for others, be compassionate to see they believe in you and you have done," said Gavin.
He also has a big decision to make once the shoes to arrive.
"If they are signed, then they are not going to be worn," Gavin said. "If they are normal shoes, I'm probably going to wear them."