DRESDEN, TN — People in Dresden, Tennessee, continue to recover after the devastation caused by the Dec. 10 tornado outbreak.
The mayor and organizers of the Weakley County Tornado Recovery Center want people to know help is available for those who need it.
There are several ways people can get assistance.
They can visit the Weakley County Tornado Recovery Center. It's located at 8250 Highway 22 in Dresden.
Also, President Joe Biden designated 12 Tennessee counties to receive individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
People in counties like Weakley, Henry and Wilson can apply for this help.
Houses were destroyed, and debris is everywhere.
The restoration process for Dresden is going to take some time.
Joyce Washington talks to people who are going through the process every day.
Washington is the manager of the Weakley County Recovery Center.
She says every case is unique.
"Every situation is different, because every person's unmet needs are different," said Washington.
About 10 to 20 people come through the recovery center on a daily basis to get help, whether they need rental assistance, food or household items.
Washington asks several questions when interacting with people who need help: "Is that some local resource? Is that reaching out to a private donor who may be able to help? Is that a distribution center situation?"
People can also apply for direct help through FEMA.
Mayor Jeff Washburn said Biden's Major Disaster Declaration was key to providing funds to people in Dresden.
"It's great to have that money available to assist our residents to recover, to rebuild, to get back in their homes and make the repairs that they need to," said Washburn.
He said it will take time to recover, but he's keeping his head high.
"Keep the faith," said Washburn. "We are going to rebuild. We are going to be a stronger community once we're completed with this rebuilding process."
The mayor also wants to warn his community to be wary of possible FEMA scams.
He said when applying for FEMA assistance, make sure you sign up through the official website or phone number.
For online assistance, go to DisasterAssistance.gov.
You can also call 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585.
You can also apply at the designated sign-up location when FEMA staff arrive in Weakley County. There isn't a definite date as to when FEMA will be in town. The mayor said he expects it to be in the next few days.
There will also be a community conversation focused on sharing and healing with other tornado survivors. It will be hosted by the Weakley County government and the city of Dresden.
Mental health professionals and spiritual leaders will lead small groups.
The conversation will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Feb. 3 at the Dresden Middle School gym.