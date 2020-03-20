KEVIL, KY — Grocery store workers are putting in overtime stocking shelves to fill your needs. Now, those stores need more people to help keep up with the constant demand for goods.
Many local stores are looking to hire right now, including Forthman Foods.
Owner Kenneth Forthman said Wednesday was not what he expected. "Yesterday was all gone. And we got another truck in today, and people was waiting when the truck got here," said Forthman.
Forthman said his store needs to fill two positions quickly.
"We got people working overtime. Our part-timers went to full-time," said Forthman. "Once we start getting all of our product, try to fill the shelves back up, we'll need somebody on truck days."
Forthman Foods has their share of empty shelves. Forthman said they are overwhelmed having to fill up the store, putting in more orders, and dealing with an influx of people.
The store owner said they need to hire more employees, a shared idea with other grocery stores.
Walmart on Hinkleville Road in Paducah has a "hiring" sign up.
Kroger posted a banner on its website, letting everyone know the grocery chain is hiring nationwide, including at its Paducah locations.
Fortham Foods needs to hire someone to work in its deli.
Deli manager Sarah Krone died Wednesday night, along with her husband, in a car crash.
The staff knew Wednesday would be tough for everyone, but theuy still showed up.
"We're so far behind coming in, they knew we had a hard day, and [they're] just coming in, and doing their job," said Forthman. "We got good workers here. I mean, they do a good job, and they're dedicated. Sarah was, too, and I'll miss her."
From COVID-19 related panic, to a sudden loss, Forthman Foods is dealing with a lot.
Forthman said they will stay strong and continue to support their community and each other.
If you would like to apply to work at Forthman Food, visit their location, and head to their office to fill out an application.
The Kentucky Career Center is working on a list of businesses in need of workers.
Executive Director of Communications J.T. Henderson said in a typical week, the center services 2,000 unemployment insurance claims. Wednesday alone, they serviced more than 17,000 claims.
If you have been laid off because of COVID-19, the career center urges you to visit its website and apply for unemployment insurance.
Forthman Foods is at 9400 US Highway 60 West in Kevil, Kentucky.