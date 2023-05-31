SOUTH FULTON, TN — Parents and students may be thinking about summer break and upcoming vacations — basically, anything but school.
That's not the case for 60% of third-graders in Tennessee.
Tuesday marked the first day parents can appeal TCAP, or Tennessee Comprehensive Academic Program, test results.
In our Local 6 counties, only one district, Weakley County, had more than half of third-graders score proficient — and just barely.
In Weakley County, 51.8% of third-graders scored proficient.
Obion County Schools dropped to 40.1%.
In Lake County, it's 31.7%.
Just 29.4% of third-graders were proficient in Union City Schools.
Those third-graders will have to go to summer school, get tutoring as a fourth-graders or repeat the third-grade altogether.
But starting Tuesday, parents can appeal on behalf of their children.
There's a form online through the state of Tennessee website that parents can fill out.
We spoke to Charity Nance, the mother of an Obion County student.
Local 6 previously talked with her last week after she found out her daughter didn't score proficient on the English language arts portion of her TCAP test.
She jumped on the opportunity, and appealed the grade Tuesday morning.
Nance's daughter finished the third-grade last week at South Fulton Elementary School.
"Well, she's a good student overall," Nance said, describing her daughter's academic performance. "She listens. She does as she's told. She makes A's and B's. She doesn't give the teachers a problem, so she does well with school."
"I think that it's crazy to base everything on one test score, because the students are more than a test score," said Nance. "It doesn't, like I said last time, it doesn't mean that they know it or don't know it. They could've came in having a bad day or maybe a rough family life. You don't know, and it just depends all on everything with the kid how they're going to do."
School administrators said they're working with parents.
Leaders at Lake County Schools said of the district’s 52 third-graders, 25 are impacted by the new law affecting English language arts grades, and fewer than 10 are appealing.
"It is cumbersome, and it does weigh on a parent, I would assume," said Mandy Norris, the director of instruction at Lake County Schools. "So, we as a school system are trying to do everything that we can to make that process as seamless as we can."
Nance said she hopes her appeal goes through.
"I think that they, all the kids, should have down time," said Nance. "They're constantly in the classroom all the time — doing tests, homework — and they need their time to be a kid."
There are two grounds for appeal, according to the appeal form.
One is that the student scored at or above the 40th percentile on their spring universal reader screener.
The other is that a catastrophic event happened in their life in the days leading up to the test that affected their ability to perform. The form says that can include a death in the immediate family, loss of a family home or a significant medical diagnosis.
The window for families to submit an appeal ends June 30.