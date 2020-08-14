HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — Some Kentucky school districts are opting to go ahead with in-person classes, despite Gov. Andy Beshear's recommendation to wait until Sept. 28 to open their doors to students.
On August 24, Hickman County Schools will welcome students in-person.
Superintendent Casey Henderson said while the district respects the governor's recommendation, in-person classes are what's best for kids in Hickman County.
"High-speed internet in our area is very low," Henderson said. "Some our students don't have the capabilities to be able to do that. Some of the social and emotional needs of our students over the last five months are definitely something that factored into our decision."
Students will be taking precautions, including hand sanitizing, social distancing, and wearing masks in the classrooms and hallway. But if a parent is still not comfortable, they can still choose a distance learning option.
Henderson said 78% of students will be returning for in-person classes, leaving 22% learning virtually. He believes face-to-face classes are the most effective, but parents still have the choice.
"In-person classes are the best way in which education can be delivered," Henderson said. "We have highly qualified teachers, and highly qualified administrators who do their very best every day to provide the best educational experience possible for all our students."
Henderson is looking forward to the day when all students will be able to return to school. For now, the school will be taking all precautions to keep everyone safe.
The school district will be doing daily temperature checks and ramping up sanitation. Henderson recommends students stay virtual or in-person for at least nine weeks before they decide to change.