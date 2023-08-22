MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — This hot weather is creating a heat index in the triple digits. That's forcing school districts to rethink outside activities so students and athletes stay safe. School leaders are taking precautions, like having recess inside and canceling or moving practices.
Paducah Tilghman High School's football team had practice inside Monday evening. The rest of the week, practices are from 6:30 to 8, unless the heat index is too high.
McCracken County football cancelled practice today but will have practice at 8 for the rest of the week, and Marshall County schools cancelled practices through Friday.
Normally, South Marshall Middle School would have children outside at lunch time, but on Monday afternoon they did not because of the heat. "It's not worth it. I want to keep my kids safe. At the end of the day, I want them to get here safe, I want them to learn, and I want them to go home safe," said Principal Kevin Jackson.
Principal Jackson also said week there will be no practices this week. "I was talking with our athletic directors, and I was talking to the principal of North Marshall Middle and looking at the heat indices for the week. We just didn't see a way it would be feasible for them to have practices or more games this week. So we went ahead and made the combined call to cancel that for this week," he said.
Daniel Murphy teaches and coaches here and agrees with the decision. "The benefit is just not there for putting those kids at risk at that level, you know, and it's just not something that we're going to do. We're going to follow the regulations, and we're going to make sure that kids are safe," he said.
Jonathan Elementary School principal Paul Lamb said he's doing the same for his young students. "when the index is 100 or higher. We do not go outside, but sometimes we allow our teachers to take our students outside in the mornings, just a little bit, just to get some wiggles out if they need to. But I don't see us going outside for a recess on our regular recess this week," he said.
They all agreed it was for the best until it got cooler. Kids need to stay inside. "It really is just a short-term problem. but it's one that can have some really devastating impacts if you're not careful," said Murphy.
McCracken County and Paducah Public Schools have not made a final decision on whether football games will be canceled this week.
Saint Mary's has also cancelled practices this week, and many other sports have either had practices cancelled or practice times moved to a later time.