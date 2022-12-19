MAYFIELD, KY - The December 10th 2021 tornadoes impacted people in the Local 6 region, including the Hispanic community in Mayfield.
Faith organizations rose to the occasion and helped their congregants.
One family rose above language barriers and hardships toward recovery.
"The whole roof was destroyed. All the windows. and all of the carpet," said the Turraviartes family with son, Daniel, translating.
The family lived in their home for five years when the December 10th, 2021 tornado tore through Mayfield.
They didn't receive FEMA aid - even after they appealed it.
The Turraviartes speak limited English and they weren't the only Hispanic family impacted by the tornado.
"Stories of people who had to help their neighbors and their homes, they were alive by God's grace," said Pastor Jaime Masso of Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana of Mayfield. "They hid somewhere or had a basement but just like everybody else, in Mayfield, the Hispanic community is not just in the area. They're everywhere."
For six months, Pastor Masso housed the family.
Volunteers from the church worked on rebuilding their house.
Masso says their story shows the importance of people coming alongside each other during difficult times.
"That this family they can see that God provided for their need," said Masso.
"They see need is having roof over their head and from our families and that were provided. And also spiritual health and encouragement, and that's what we're trying to do with the community."
The Turraviartes are hopeful for the future.
Their possessions were damaged but say the most important thing is that they still have each other.
"Sad," said the Turraviartes." Sad that everything was damaged. At the same time content because nothing happened to us."
Now, the family is back in their home with plans to stay in Mayfield.