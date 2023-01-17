PADUCAH — Monday, Americans honored the life and work of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community members and leaders in Paducah and McCracken County joined together to do the same.
Despite the rain, the community came out to celebrate King's legacy. Paducah-McCracken County NAACP President J.W. Cleary was proud of the turnout at Monday's event.
"It made me feel really good in my heart. It's so easy to make something happen when everyone seems like they're enthused and ready to help make a difference. This morning, pouring down raining more or less, and they were determined that we're going to march," he says.
The theme of this year's celebration was "History has its eyes on you." There were performances and speeches given by community members and state leaders. Kentucky Commission on Human Rights Executive Director Terrence Sullivan jumped at the opportunity to serve as keynote speaker.
"I really think that, especially in the times that we live in, it's very important, whenever given the opportunity, to talk about the work of Martin Luther King, but also the work that we need to do right now," says Sullivan.
Monday marked a special day for Cleary. He says there is no limit to what we can accomplish together.
"We were in turmoil with each other. In other words, African Americans and white Americans fighting among one another, we knew and he knew that it won't last that long. So, we just truly believe that, white Americans and Black Americans working together, the sky is the limit," he says.
And working together is how the community will continue the fight against racism. That's what Pastor Charles Dunbar is passionate about.
"We need unity in this community. We need to be able to stand together. None of us win until all of us win," says Dunbar.
To watch the full Martin Luther King Jr. Day program that was held at Paducah Tilghman High School, click here.