MAYFIELD, KY — More than 170 volunteers rallied together to build a home in two weeks. The Andreasen family of Mayfield lost their home to the Dec. 10 tornado. With help from A Soldier's Journey Home and Tunnels to Towers Foundation, Army Veteran Tim Andreasen now has a place to call home.
However, he's walking away with more than just a house. The two week project has also given him lifelong friendships.
"There are a lot of friends here now. It's not like before. Before, they were strangers, but now we're all friends," says Andreasen.
It was an emotional day for the tornado survivor and Army Veteran, but he says it was all worth it.
"My emotions were a little nervous, but they've all calmed down since I have everyone in the house," says Andreasen.
Andreasen is colorblind. He was surprised with a pair of color-blind glasses, which allowed him to see his new home in color. Smiles replaced tears as Andreasen and his two children stood in awe.
"I'd just tell everybody to pray every day because that's all we need," says Andreasen.
Organizations and volunteers worked hard to make the home feel personal for the family. They included bricks from their old house in the new fireplace. They also put their hand prints on the concrete pathway leading to the house.