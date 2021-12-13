MAYFIELD, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear returned to west Kentucky Sunday, surveying more damage. He was visibly emotional during the briefing, but said he was first grateful to the first responders and the nation as a whole for the outpouring of love. He said he's very pleased with the support he's received from the federal government.
"The federal government has been there every step of the way, even helping us to know what we can ask for and say yes. I want to thank all of them, and that starts with the president, who called me three times yesterday alone," Beshear said.
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell shared pictures Sunday touring damage, first in Benton, then in Mayfield.
She was joined by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, who later talked about some of the small but powerful things they saw.
"I saw on-site a backpack that was left behind, and a pair of shoes," he said. "We learned of a telephone that was recovered, a cell phone that recorded 27 missed messages."
Criswell then expanded on FEMA's role during a news conference in Mayfield. She said housing, power, water and fuel — all a tremendous need as we move forward. FEMA is also sending in a housing expert Monady to strategize long-term housing for those displaced. And it doesn't stop there.
"So we're going to send teams into the field. We call them Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams," she explained. "So if you see somebody walking around with a FEMA shirt, a FEMA jacket on, and you have a question, pull them aside."
Criswell says those teams can look up your information and help you register for assistance if you need it.
They will be on the ground in communities most impacted starting Monday.