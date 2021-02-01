MURRAY, KY — The bond between a man and a dog is a special one. That is what Tommy Wayne McDonald Jr., 54, and Nono had. Their bond was shattered because of COVID-19.
Tommy passed away on November 30, from COVID-19 complications.
His family and friends held a memorial for him on December 6, to remember the good that he brought, as he battled his demons.
His mother Velletia Alverson and sister Tami McDonald were present for the memorial.
"He was happy here and I was so happy to know he was in one place, and the people were so good to him," Alverson.
"But I knew the last time I talked to him the day before Thanksgiving, I knew that he wasn't going to make it."
Everyone gathered at the Murray-Calloway County Dog Park, to meet Nono.
Some of them, McDonald's family, met him for the first time.
"We never heard of Murray, Kentucky, until he came here but now we'll never forget Murray, Kentucky, and we're so grateful for all of you," said Tami.
His mother and sister traveled here from Texas.
Mary Scott Buck, the organizer of the memorial, worked hard to help Tommy and Nono.
"We did so many different things and tried so many ways that I finally realized that just helping him where he was at was the best way," said Buck.
"Trying to make sure that he had food and that Nono was okay."
His family traveled from Texas to meet Nono and pickup up Tommy's ashes.
Alverson said her son had a troubled life. He was her first-born. She spoke from the heart before they left his memorial.
"The sorrows of today are not meant to be compared to the glories of tomorrow," said Alverson.
His sister, a musician, sang from her soul.
"Blue again when you're feeling down, and I reached out my hand to you to catch you whenever you fall," sang Tami.
"I gave everything I had to give away but it did no good at all."
Her song drew tears from faces, and whimpers from his K-9 companion.
The song reminded everyone of a harsh reality, that their friend was gone.
"We could stand here and tell you all about Tommy but it seems like you already knew that he was a great guy," said Tami.
"That he was fun, he was real funny."
Tommy was not a perfect person. He lived with schizophrenia, a serious mental illness, and battled addiction.
"He got run over twice, once his dog was killed, many broken bones," said Alverson.
"Once he dove off of a bridge, he was into drugs, he slept behind the building or two buildings and then he ended up in Murray."
While he lived in Murray, he met the kind of friends who wrote and said good things about him, despite his past.
They were the kind of people to help Nono find a temporary home, where he would undergo a name change.
Kim Delaney is his new foster mom. Delaney said he has been available for adoption through Second Chance Dog Rescue for more than a month.
"He was confused because his name was Nono, well then there's no correcting ill-behavior because the first thing that you want to say is no, so we changed his name to Axel," said Delaney.
She said the bond Axel had with Tommy was meaningful.
"Homeless people who have dogs have a strong, strong bond with them, they're with them 24/7," said Delaney.
She loves him, but with four other dogs, she can't keep him forever.
"He's a cuddler, he's high-driven, he likes to go," said Delaney.
There hasn't been a single interest shown in Axel, who has been promoted on the Second Chance Dog Rescue Facebook page.
"Honestly, he is going to make someone a perfect partner, a fulfillment to their family," said Delaney.
His new home won't replace his bond with Tommy, but it'll be a new start for Axel.
Axel is still up for adoption, in search of his forever home.
If you are interested in learning more about him, reach out to Second Chance Dog Rescue.