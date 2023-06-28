PADUCAH — Staying cool amid summer heat is a luxury many people may take for granted. For people who are homeless, finding relief is tough. Paducah's Salvation Army is opening a cooling center at its Trimble Street location, but not until Monday, July 3. Options to escape the heat are otherwise limited in the city.
With triple-digit heat coming, Community Kitchen Director Sally Michelson says the nonprofit will be opening its doors as early as 8:30 a.m. if people are outside lining up.
"You cannot go outside and find a cool place to stay, so we need a shelter that is 365, you know, a 7/24 — that's what we need is a shelter at all times," says Michelson.
One man who depends on places like Community Kitchen says he is calling on city leaders to resolve some of the issues homeless people face in Paducah.
"The heat is just too much," says Stephen Tompson. His home is anywhere he can sleep safely.
"I've been homeless for seven years. I've had a partner pass, life’s struggles, and I've learned a lot," he says.
As the summer heat rises, he says he is facing more than he can manage. "There’s 107-degree humidity levels, and the things are tough, and there’s not being able to get on the other side of town to get to the kitchen," he says.
That’s a story the folks at Community Kitchen hear all the time.
"If we don't hear it, then we see it," says Michelson.
She says now is the time for the city to step up.
"We hope that city leaders will be more in tuned to this, because the mental illness in our community and the homelessness is just rampant," she says.
Paducah Mayor George Bray says city leaders do see the issue.
"I believe the city has stepped up from the perspective of providing some funds for study to figure out what we’re going to do with homelessness in the long run," he says.
Bray says that task may take a while, but Tompson says action needs to be taken now.
"It's going to take a collective. Not one person makes a change — it's everybody," Tompson says.
Bray says he acknowledges the frustration of those facing homelessness. He says though it may not seem like it, the city is working to solve the issue on a larger scale.