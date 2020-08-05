MAYFIELD, KY — You cannot deny it: this year is stressful. One Mayfield family has taken notice, so they are inviting you to clear your head at their farm.
The Phelps family owns Honey Hill Farms on at 355 Leon Andrus Lane in Mayfield, Kentucky. They have grown produce their for years.
Co-owner Rebecca Phelps said they have switched things up.
"Last year, we decided that we would go with some flowers, some you-pick flowers, and it was my children's idea," said Rebecca. "They came up with it, and we thought, OK, we'll give it a whirl. And when it was successful last year, so then we decided to really go all out this year and plant more flowers and add our shop."
They also sell homegrown, homemade pickles, homemade kettle corn, hot sauce and much more out of their shop. They have added more flowers to create a scenic, peaceful — and safe — place to pick flowers while escaping everyday stressors.
"It's not a problem to social distance. People come with their families. They'll be one family on this section, one family over here," said Rebecca. "So it's not an issue at all to be out here and to be social distanced."
Rebecca and her husband, David Phelps, drive a bumpy road to see all of their flower patches.
"Sunflowers should be blooming in the next 10 days to two weeks," said David.
They showed us their flowers, where butterflies and bees nestled, and the rest of their property. The Phelps' described their property as quiet and therapeutic — everything people need to clear their mind.
Rebecca said it is important to find some form of therapy, especially during times like these.
"You know, it's a very stressful time for everybody, but being out here is just so important, because you just, you can just relax," said Rebecca. "I know everybody right now is tense, and everybody's all nerves about what going to happen, where we're headed in this world. But right now, this is the time that you can come here and just let your shoulders relax and enjoy your time."
The family also has corn hole and other games for people to play. Those games are wiped down after every use.
The Phelps family encourages everyone to spend time with nature and take a deep breath.
They have Mexican sunflowers, regular sunflowers, zinnias and cosmos.
For more information on how you can pick these flowers, visit the Honey Hill Farms Facebook page.